Sports Expert: “80% Chance Raiders come to Las Vegas”

With the recent development of Bank of America backing $1.9 billion into the proposed Las Vegas football stadium, we needed to dig a little deeper and find out if the raiders are actually coming to Las Vegas or not. To find out, we talked to Fox 5 sports insider Kevin Bolinger to give us some exclusive information on the Raiders relocation.

Kevin Bolinger is a sports broadcaster who has won three Emmy awards for his work. Bolinger has not only been to major sporting events from the Olympics, Superbowl, NASCAR, and World Series, but he’s also attending the NFL owners meeting in Arizona on March 26th, where a final vote on the Raiders relocation is likely to be held.

