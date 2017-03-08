Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Trump Rhymes: Healthcare

March 8, 2017 6:07 AM By Spence
In the few weeks since Donald Trump took office, we have clearly seen that #45 does things a little differently than his predecessors. Changed forever, nursery rhymes.

It’s episode 3 of “Trump Rhymes: Nursery Rhymes in the Age of Trump.” Today, we cover healthcare.
 


 
In our second installment of “Trump Rhymes: Nursery Rhymes in the age of Trump,” we cover the dicey topic of immigration.
 

 
Check out episode 1 of “Trump Rhymes: Nursery Rhymes in the Age of Trump.” This episode covers nursery rhymes and women.
 

 

