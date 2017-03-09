Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at McFadden’s

March 9, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: KLUC, McFadden's, st. patricks day

2017 stpatsfri Celebrate St. Paddys Day at McFaddens

WHAT: St. Patrick’s Day at McFadden’s with KLUC
WHERE: McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon; Town Square Mall, 6593 Las Vegas Blvd South Suite 222, Las Vegas
WHEN: Fri., Mar. 17, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join KLUC at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon on Fri., Mar. 17 and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Irish style.  Enjoy all-day drink specials ($4 green beer, $5 Jameson, $6 Guinness and $7 Car Bombs) and holiday fun, including a Flip Cup Tournament at 5 p.m. and a Build Your Own Green Bikini Contest with cash prizes.

KLUC’s John Moug (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and AD (6 p.m. to 11 p.m.) will be broadcasting live, so come out, enjoy the music, be Irish for a day — and may your glass be ever full!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live