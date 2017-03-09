Chet’s Randoms for 3/9/17

Men who are castrated live an average of 14 to 19 years longer than men who keep their testes.

Amazon named one of its buildings in Seattle after its first customer. He’s a software engineer named John Wainwright who bought a computer book for $27.95 in 1995.

Blink 182 scheduled their album “California” to come out on July 1st last year, because that’s the 182nd day of the year. Except they forgot it was a leap year, so it turned out to be the 183rd day.

Until 1936, Lichtenstein and Haiti had the same flag . . . without realizing it. It was a simple flag . . . the top half was blue, the bottom half was red. They didn’t find out until the 1936 Olympics, and afterwards, Lichtenstein added a yellow crown.

Until kale salads became trendy a few years back, the biggest buyer of kale in the U.S. was . . . Pizza Hut. Not to feed to people, but to use as decoration on their salad bars.