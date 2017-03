Our executive producer Davey the Showkiller and Intern Sammich are tied at 1-1 in our head to head Spelling B Match… So, we had to settle the tie and find a Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo Spelling B Champion! On this edition of “Davey Can’t Spell” we are using words that were presented to 5 year old Edith Fuller when she won the Oklahoma State Spelling B Championship!

Listen to how Davey spells “Mircocosm” it’s HI-larious… Below!

WORDS: