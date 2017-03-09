Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

P!nk, Sia, Stargate Team for New Track ‘Waterfall’

March 9, 2017 9:01 PM
Filed Under: p!nk, sia, stargate

By Radio.com Staff

P!nk, Sia and Norwegian production duo Stargate have joined forces for a new track titled “Waterfall.”

Related: Sia Gets Her Glamour Shots in ‘Move Your Body’ Lyric Video

Stargate (Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel) have produced hit singles for a who’s who of popular music including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, and many more, so it’s no surprise the duo were able to recruit two a-list artists for their debut single.

Check out the dancehall-infused track below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live