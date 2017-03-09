Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 9, 2017

March 9, 2017 8:35 AM By Spence
SPENCE WINS AGAIN! The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is now at $273, which YOU can win if you just tie Spence… but if you beat him, YOU can win $1,273! Listen, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. After 49 years and 19 studio albums, the rock band Black Sabbath have called it quits. Who is their lead singer?     A: OZZY OSBOURNE
  2. What or who is MH370?    A: THE MALAYSIAN AIRLINE FLIGHT THAT DISAPPEARED THREE YEARS AGO YESTERDAY
  3. The craftsman model number 137.415030 that’s being recalled is a what?    A: TABLE SAW
  4. Which college basketball team’s plane to their conference tournament skidded off the runway during takeoff?      A: MICHIGAN
  5. Reality star Todd Chrisley is in tax trouble in Georgia. What’s the name of his tv show?    A: CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST
