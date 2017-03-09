The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/9/17

Jamacio Jam Kimble was driving in his car to pick up some flowers on his way to propose to his girlfriend. They were celebrating their 1 year anniversary together, and he wanted to give her the ultimate surprise! Unfortunately, Jam’s car struck a utility pole while driving, and ended in a terrible car wreck! An ambulance quickly arrived on scene and rushed him to the hospital… and let’s just say, there’s still a proposal involved… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.