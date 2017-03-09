Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/9/17

March 9, 2017 8:39 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

Jamacio Jam Kimble was driving in his car to pick up some flowers on his way to propose to his girlfriend. They were celebrating their 1 year anniversary together, and he wanted to give her the ultimate surprise! Unfortunately, Jam’s car struck a utility pole while driving, and ended in a terrible car wreck!  An ambulance quickly arrived on scene and rushed him to the hospital… and let’s just say, there’s still a proposal involved… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live