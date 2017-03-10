Chet’s Randoms for 3/10/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” doesn’t have any degrees in any of the traditional science fields . . . he graduated from Cornell University in 1977 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Mangos were so popular in the ’60s and ’70s in communist China that when a guy compared them to sweet potatoes, he was put on trial for malicious slander and EXECUTED.

Hostess made potato chips with orange, cherry, and grape flavors in the 1970s. They failed miserably.

Superman lives in Metropolis, which everyone assumes is New York City. But according to a former DC Comics editor, it’s actually in . . . Delaware.

“Jurassic Park” is 127 minutes long. But the dinosaurs are only on screen for a total of 15 minutes.