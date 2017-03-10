Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Gown Town Mystery Solved!

March 10, 2017 10:22 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, dress, gown town, gowntown, mystery, solved, wedding dress

A few weekends ago, we held our annual Gown Town event! Which is where you can to purchase a professionally cleaned, previously worn prom dress that were donated for $20, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting HELP of Southern Nevada! Unfortunately, there was a bit of a slip up this year… After cleaning all the dresses, Al Philips delivered them to downtown.. but mixed in with the dry cleaned dresses was somebody’s actual wedding dress that was at the dry cleaner!! And it was sold for $20.00!

Finally, after a 2 week long investigation and thank’s to our P1 listeners, we found the dress! 
