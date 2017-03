Join Us at the Purple Stride 5K!

Join us for PurpleStride Las Vegas to help us make strides against pancreatic cancer at this family-friendly walk. Enjoy a day filled with children’s activities, music, refreshments, our ShopPurple store, and more!

March 25th, 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Green at Town Square Las Vegas

PANCREATIC CANCER REMAINS ONE OF THE NATION’S DEADLIEST CANCERS WITH A FIVE YEAR SURVIVAL RATE OF JUST NINE PERCENT. 71% DIE WITHIN THE FIRST YEAR OF DIAGNOSIS. PLEASE JOIN THE PANCREATIC CANCER ACTION NETWORK, LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY ON MARCH 25 AT THE GREEN AT TOWN SQUARE FOR PURPLESTRIDE, A FIVE K AWARENESS WALK AND TIMED AND UNTIMED RUN. REGISTER AT PURPLESTRIDE DOT ORG BACKSLASH LAS VEGAS AND USE DISCOUNT CODE PS RADIO FOR TEN PERCENT OFF. AGAIN THAT’S PURPLESTRIDE DOT ORG BACKSLASH LAS VEGAS. HELP US WAGE HOPE ON MARCH 25 AND TOGETHER WE WILL DOUBLE PANCREATIC CANCER SURVIVAL BY 2020.