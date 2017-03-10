Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, March 10, 2017

March 10, 2017 9:19 AM By Spence
How would you like the chance to win up to $1,295? All you have to do is be caller 25 at 98.5 KLUC and you’ll get to play Spence’s Challenge! Five Questions, 30 seconds, tie Spence and you’ll win the $295 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. If you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra thousand in cash! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. A father-son duo will make history as the only father and son to jointly have their hand and footprints immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. What’s their last name?     A: RIENER
  2. A major conference number one seed. lost in the quarterfinals of their conference’s tournament. Who?     A: KANSAS
  3. Yesterday was 20th Anniversary of Notorious B.I.G.’s death. What is his real name?    A: CHRISTOPHER WALLACE
  4. HBO angered over 100,000 fans of what show yesterday when they watched a block of ice melt for no reason?      A: GAME OF THRONES 
  5. Mark Zuckerburg and his wife, Priscilla Chan announced they are expecting another baby girl. How many kids will this make for them?     A: TWO
