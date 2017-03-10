Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/10/17

March 10, 2017 9:20 AM By Chet Buchanan
A  man in Atlanta was in line at the airport with his 2 year old daughter getting ready to check in for their plane flight. The man didn’t think his daughter needed a plane ticket because she’s so young… Unfortunately when he got to the counter, the assistant working at the airport informed him that his daughter DOES need a ticket, and it would cost $750 bucks! Understandably, he didn’t have enough money to pay for a ticket, and was emotionally distraught. Lucky for him, there was a special someone in line behind him… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

