The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/10/17

A man in Atlanta was in line at the airport with his 2 year old daughter getting ready to check in for their plane flight. The man didn’t think his daughter needed a plane ticket because she’s so young… Unfortunately when he got to the counter, the assistant working at the airport informed him that his daughter DOES need a ticket, and it would cost $750 bucks! Understandably, he didn’t have enough money to pay for a ticket, and was emotionally distraught. Lucky for him, there was a special someone in line behind him… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

