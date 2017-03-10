Your Cat or Boyfriend?

P1 Amina needs some relationship advice from Chet, Spence & Kayla… She took her cat to the park to celebrate it’s 16th birthday! And for some reason, Amina’s boyfriend is hating on her for celebrating her cats birthday! He think’s it’s stupid because “the cat doesn’t know it’s his birthday!” So what’s the bigger problem? Amina’s boyfriend won’t let her off the hook for this, and it’s been 3 months!! Now she’s wondering if it’s the cat or the boyfriend?

Find out what advice our P1’s and Chet, Spence & Kayla give her, Below!