Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Your Cat or Boyfriend?

March 10, 2017 9:22 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Cat, cat or boyfriend, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo

P1 Amina needs some relationship advice from Chet, Spence & Kayla… She took her cat to the park to celebrate it’s 16th birthday! And for some reason, Amina’s boyfriend is hating on her for celebrating her cats birthday! He think’s it’s stupid because “the cat doesn’t know it’s his birthday!” So what’s the bigger problem? Amina’s boyfriend won’t let her off the hook for this, and it’s been 3 months!! Now she’s wondering if it’s the cat or the boyfriend?

Find out what advice our P1’s and Chet, Spence & Kayla give her, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live