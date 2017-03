By Radio.com Staff

Frank Ocean has released a brand new single titled “Chanel.”

Related: Justin Timberlake: Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ was Album of the Year

The track is the first new solo music from the enigmatic R&B singer since 2016’s Blonde. Earlier this year Frank lent his vocals to the track “Slide,” a collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos.

Check out the remix of Ocean’s latest below.