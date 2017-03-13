Chet’s Randoms for 3/13/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Former presidents get free postage for life.

All of the materials in the human body, including things like bone marrow, DNA, antibodies, and organs, are worth a total of approximately $46 million. But, obviously, if you sold them all, you’d die.

Durex condoms got their brand name from the combination of three words: durable . . . reliable . . . excellence.

The original title of “1984” was . . . “1980”. But George Orwell got sick while he was writing it, the book got delayed, and he wanted a large enough gap between when it was published and the future he was writing about. It came out in 1949.

You’ve probably heard of the games “Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?” and “Where in the U.S.A. Is Carmen Sandiego?” For some reason, Broderbund Software also created “Where in North Dakota Is Carmen Sandiego?” in 1990.

It was made for the Apple Two computer and is the only Carmen Sandiego game where she’s hiding in a specific state