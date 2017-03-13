Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, March 13, 2017

March 13, 2017 8:45 AM By Spence
Five pop culture trivia questions, 30 seconds… Tie Spence and win the $323 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, BUT if you beat him, we’ll throw in an extra $1323! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. South Korea’s leader got booted out of the presidential residence over the weekend?    What do the South Koran’s call their?            A: THE BLUE HOUSE
  2. Five time NBA All Star LaMarcus Aldredge is out indefinitely with a minor heart problem? What team does he play for?       A: SAN ANTONIO SPURS
  3. Who blew up Snapchat over the weekend in daisy dukes and high heels?     A: JESSICA SIMPSON
  4. Who played Ivanka Trump on SNL this weekend?       A: SCARLETT JOHANSSEN
  5. The four number one seeds in the NCAA college basketball tournament are Kansas, Villanova, Gonzaga, and who?      A: NORTH CAROLINA
