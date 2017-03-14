Chet’s Randoms for 3/14/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Pez candies get their name from the German word Pfefferminz, which means peppermint . . . since that was the original flavor.

Our bodies contain 60 of the 118 elements on the periodic table, or about 51%. But there are only large quantities of six of them: Oxygen, carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, calcium, and phosphorus.

A runner from Oregon named Forrest Smithson won the 110-meter hurdles at the 1908 Olympics . . . and did it carrying a Bible in his hand.

Every British king or queen has a second birthday assigned to them if their real birthday isn’t in the summer . . . so there’s good weather for their birthday parade.

Like, Queen Elizabeth II’s real birthday is April 21st, but her “official” birthday is held on a Saturday in June.

The word “oxymoron” is actually an oxymoron. It’s the combination of two Greek words: Oxy, meaning sharp and keen . . . and moron, meaning dull and stupid