Snipped or Un-Snipped?

March 14, 2017 8:40 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and Morning Zoo, Child, Davey, Kayla, Snipped, Spence, Un-Snipped

Last week our executive producer Davey the Showkilla had to take his new born son to the hospital to get him circumcised. The last time Davey took one of his sons to get snipped, Davey watched and almost passed out! Thankfully he didn’t watch this time, but he almost passed out again… When word of Davey’s Snip-Issues reached Spence, he just lost it! Spence can’t understand why Davey even bothers with the procedure at all? It’s 2017! You don’t need to get snipped!

You’ll never believe what our P1’s called in and said! Find out Below! 
