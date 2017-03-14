Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, March 14, 2017

It was a close game but Spence is on a hot streak! Today he won his 11th Spence’s Challenge win in a row! Want your chance to beat Spence and win up to $1323?
- What Hollywood star has gotten skinny again.. and once emailed his food jourmal to Drake? A: JONAH HILL
- Who says they’re going to find and sue a Costa Rican man over a fake news story? A: WHOOPI GOLDBERG
- J-Lo has deleted a cozy picture of her with whom? A: ALEX RODRIGUEZ
- The “Big Bang Theory” prequel is c=going to be called, “Young, (what?)” A: SHELDON
- The Denver Broncos’ General Manager ha indicated that he may still be interested in Tony Romo. Who is Denver’s GM? A: JOHN ELWAY