Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, March 14, 2017

March 14, 2017 8:38 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

It was a close game but Spence is on a hot streak! Today he won his 11th Spence’s Challenge win in a row! Want your chance to beat Spence and win up to $1323?

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What Hollywood star has gotten skinny again.. and once emailed his food jourmal to Drake?      A: JONAH HILL
  2. Who says they’re going to find and sue a Costa Rican man over a fake news story?       A: WHOOPI GOLDBERG
  3. J-Lo has deleted a cozy picture of her with whom?      A: ALEX RODRIGUEZ
  4. The “Big Bang Theory” prequel is c=going to be called, “Young, (what?)”    A: SHELDON
  5. The Denver Broncos’ General Manager ha indicated that he may still be interested in Tony Romo. Who is Denver’s GM?      A: JOHN ELWAY
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live