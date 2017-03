Tom McCay is an older gentleman who was taking a flight from Atlanta to Houston. On his flight, Tom had fallen ill and passed out! The flight attendant asked if there were any doctors on board the plane. It just so happens there wasn’t just one doctor on the flight… there were 20! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.