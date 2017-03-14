On Selection Sunday we found which 68 teams from across the country would participate in the NCAA annual men’s basketball championship tournament. Okay..yeah, I know…March Madness.

Annually, Spence crams all 68 mascots into one song and in under :45 seconds. It’s 2017’s edition of “The March Madness Song.”





Feel free to sing along:

Bison, Bears, Bruins, Badgers, Blue Devils, Blue Raiders

A trio of Eagles, Cardinals, Ducks & Gators

Catamounts, Commodores, Cowboys and Mustangs

Golden Eagles, Golden Flashes, Golden Gophers, Hurricanes

Seahawks, Jayhawks, Musketeers

Five Wildcats, Flyers, Friars, Buccaneers

And some team they call the Norse

Oh my God, there’s still 36 more

Demon Deacons, Boilermakers, Fighting Irish, Fighting Hawks

Wolverines, Tar Heels, two Gaels and two Gamecocks

Spartans, Trojans twice, Pirates, Shockers and Privateers

Hokies, dos Aggies, Jackrabbits, Terps & Cavaliers

Two Mountaineers, Seminoles, Wolfpack

Blue Jays, Cyclones and Bearcats

Tigers twice, two Rams, Razorbacks

Add two Bulldogs and complete your brackets

It’s March Madness.