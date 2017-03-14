Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The March Madness Song

March 14, 2017 7:14 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Big Dance, March Madness, NCAA, original song, parodies, parody

On Selection Sunday we found which 68 teams from across the country would participate in the NCAA annual men’s basketball championship tournament. Okay..yeah, I know…March Madness.

Annually, Spence crams all 68 mascots into one song and in under :45 seconds. It’s 2017’s edition of “The March Madness Song.”
 


 
Feel free to sing along:

Bison, Bears, Bruins, Badgers, Blue Devils, Blue Raiders
A trio of Eagles, Cardinals, Ducks & Gators
Catamounts, Commodores, Cowboys and Mustangs
Golden Eagles, Golden Flashes, Golden Gophers, Hurricanes

Seahawks, Jayhawks, Musketeers
Five Wildcats, Flyers, Friars, Buccaneers
And some team they call the Norse
Oh my God, there’s still 36 more

Demon Deacons, Boilermakers, Fighting Irish, Fighting Hawks
Wolverines, Tar Heels, two Gaels and two Gamecocks
Spartans, Trojans twice, Pirates, Shockers and Privateers
Hokies, dos Aggies, Jackrabbits, Terps & Cavaliers

Two Mountaineers, Seminoles, Wolfpack
Blue Jays, Cyclones and Bearcats
Tigers twice, two Rams, Razorbacks
Add two Bulldogs and complete your brackets
It’s March Madness.

