Chet’s Randoms for 3/15/17

Here are some random facts for you…

Sloths are famous for being slow and lazy . . . but they’re super fast when it comes to sex. It only lasts about six seconds.

Cheerios were called CheeriOats when they debuted in 1941. The name was changed in 1945.

The most common name for counties in the United States is Washington County, with 31. Jefferson County is second, with 26.

The Russian delegation showed up 12 days late to the 1908 Olympics in London, because they were still using the old Julian calendar . . . and didn’t realize the rest of the world had switched to the Gregorian calendar.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is now one of the most famous astrophysicists in the world. Turns out he’s also a fantastic DANCER . . . and won a gold medal at a dance meet in 1985 doing Latin ballroom for the University of Texas dance team.