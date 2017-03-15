Paris Jackson: ‘Once I Got Introduced into the Real World, I Was Shocked’

By Robyn Collins

An 18-year-old Paris Jackson graces Harper’s Bazaar in a tres chic Parisian cover shot and a revealing article.

“I’ve always wanted to kind of break off and do my own thing, just ’cause I feel I enjoy independence very much,” she says in the article. “When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers. Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl. I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

“The first 12 years of my life I was home-schooled,” added the daughter of the King of Pop, “which means that the only interactions I’d ever had were with family members or other adults.”

The actress revealed that seeing more of the world hasn’t been as glamorous as some would think. “Once I got introduced into the real world, I was shocked. It blew me away,” she said. “Not just because it was sexist, but misogynist and racist and cruel. It was scary as hell. And it still is really scary.”

She added, “I know there are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things. I had to force myself to learn so fast,” she explained. “For the past six years, I’ve been learning how to communicate. And I think I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”

And while that may be the case, she communicated a few things this week, that have since been deleted.

After the article came out, Paris expressed some unexplained grievances in several since-deleted tweets on Tuesday. Though she never called out Harper’s Bazaar by name, Paris posted a photo of the magazine cover on social media and later tweeted, “When magazines lie to you and tell you they’re not gonna make the headline about something, but go right ahead and do it behind your back :).”

Photograph by @JeanPaulGoudeOfficial Styling by #AlexAikiu