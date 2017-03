Have you have left an article of clothing or jewelry at a partners house after sex? Maybe your boyfriend left his favorite hoodie at your house? Kayla once left an expensive watch at an ex’s house but she didn’t like the guy enough to call him back so he kept it! What’s your “Screw-Venier?”

Hear the rest of Kayla’s hilarious Screw-Venier story and stories from our P1’s Below!