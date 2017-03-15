Snoop Dogg Responds to Donald Trump with Louis Farrakhan Song

By Radio.com Staff

Snoop Dogg had remained quiet about President Trump’s Twitter reaction to his politically charged music video “BADBADNOTGOOD,” until now.

In Snoop’s new video, the rapper shoots a fake gun at a fake Trump dressed as an orange clown. “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?” the President tweeted in response. “Jail time!”

In his first Instagram post since that tweet, Snoop shared the cover art for the Louis Farrakhan single “Let Us Unite.” Farrakhan is currently the leader of the Nation of Islam, but early in life pursued a music career as a calypso singer. The track notably calls for Muslims, Christians, and Hebrews to unite in America and for unity in the black community. It’s hard to read the post as anything but a call to unify against the Commander-in-chief, but don’t expect Snoop to clarify. In a subsequent video Snoop simply says “Everyone wants to ask me questions and interview me, but I’ve got nothing to say mate.”

See both post below.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT