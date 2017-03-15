The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/15/17

At thirteen years old Sean Swarner was diagnosed with final stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and at age sixteen doctors gave him 14 days to live. Where is he today? Swarner is now a two time cancer survivor, he has already finished the extremely difficult 7-Summit Tour by climbing the highest mountain peaks on each of the seven continents, and… he only has 1 working lung! Now he wants to be the first cancer survivor to ever complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which requires a demanding trip to both poles and an Arctic hike to the North Pole. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

