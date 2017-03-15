Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/15/17

March 15, 2017 9:13 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Good Feeling Story of the Day, Feel Good, Good Feeling, The Good Feeling Story of the Day

At thirteen years old Sean Swarner was diagnosed with final stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and at age sixteen doctors gave him 14 days to live. Where is he today? Swarner is now a two time cancer survivor, he has already finished the extremely difficult 7-Summit Tour by climbing the highest mountain peaks on each of the seven continents, and… he only has 1 working lung! Now he wants to be the first cancer survivor to ever complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which requires a demanding trip to both poles and an Arctic hike to the North Pole. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am.
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live