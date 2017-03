On National Pi Day we played audio from a Facebook LIVE video of a Hawaiian woman by the name Jelayne Kanoelehua Shelton. At the time, she was pregnant and told a story of how she just wanted some Okinawan Sweet Potato Pie. What an adventure.

We talked to the mother of five, whose brother works at the Bellagio, about her video and whether or not she actually, finally, got her pie. See the video below.