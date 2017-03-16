Chet’s Randoms for 3/16/17

Here are some random facts for you…

There are six seasons in the Hindu calendar: summer, monsoon, autumn, late autumn, winter, and spring.

Only four states allow conjugal visits: California . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . and Washington.

The sixth commandment literally translates from Hebrew as “Thou shalt not murder,” not “Thou shalt not kill” . . . because it took into account that people might face situations like war or self-defense when killing was necessary.

The U.S. Constitution is 4,400 words . . . which makes it the SHORTEST Constitution of any country in the world.

The American film industry only produces the third most movies in the world. India’s film industry produces the most . . . and believe it or not, NIGERIA’S film industry is second.