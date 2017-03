Yesterday at our #WereTheFuture was amazing. Noah Cyrus & Daniel Skye put on an amazing show not to mention they have amazing fans! I got the chance to chop it UP with Daniel for a quick second – check it out!

Alex 'A.D.' Davis who is from Dayton, Ohio comes by way of Bowling Green State University where he obtained his Bachelors in Telecommunication and is currently working towards his Masters. After spending a couple of years on the airwaves in...