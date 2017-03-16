Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 16, 2017

Spence struggled today, but P1 Garret couldn’t capitalize on the slip! Spence has now won 11 in a row adding to his 319 win total! Will you be next to beat him? If you can you’ll win $1,373! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Cheerios has launched a program to attempt to save a species of American what? A: BEES
- Which social media platform is testing a major change for mobile users? A: FACEBOOK
- Mark Cuban has offered to sell part of the Dallas Mavericks to whom? A: PRESIDENT OBAMA
- Which NFL star was kindly, but seriously said by teammates to be, “Smarter than he thinks he is?” A: RICHARD SHERMAN
- Police and other officials are scouring Ocala, Florida looking for a tan and yellow what? A: COBRA \