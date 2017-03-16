Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017 8:58 AM By Spence
Spence struggled today, but P1 Garret couldn’t capitalize on the slip! Spence has now won 11 in a row adding to his 319 win total! Will you be next to beat him? If you can you’ll win $1,373! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Cheerios has launched a program to attempt to save a species of American what?   A: BEES
  2. Which social media platform is testing a major change for mobile users?      A: FACEBOOK
  3. Mark Cuban has offered to sell part of the Dallas Mavericks to whom?      A: PRESIDENT OBAMA
  4. Which NFL star was kindly, but seriously said by teammates to be, “Smarter than he thinks he is?”    A: RICHARD SHERMAN 
  5. Police and other officials are scouring Ocala, Florida looking for a tan and yellow what?    A: COBRA \
