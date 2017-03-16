Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spivey Podcast For Thursday, March 16, 2017

March 16, 2017 9:21 AM By Chet Buchanan
98.5 KLUC, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Gary Spivey

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Cecilia’s daughter has fainting episodes and it;s starting to effect her health, will she be okay? RoseMary and her co-worker have been seeing ghosts at the office the last 18 years, what is it? Olivia was single for 10 years and just started dating her best friend, is he the one?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a.   Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.


				
 For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website
