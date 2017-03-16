The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/16/17

A South Korean fighter fighter named Choi Kil-Soo had only been working for 2 months when the station got a call about a burning apartment complex. While trying to get everyone out of the building, Choi, along with five other people, were trapped by the fire. Choi helped those five people escape from the window by blocking the flame with his Back! Choi didn’t leave until everyone was safely out of the building… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

