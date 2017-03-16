Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV Legend Moses Scurry with Chet, Spence & Kayla

March 16, 2017 9:18 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 1990 national champions, Anderson Hunt, downtown summerlin, Larry Johnson, Moses Curry, Runnin' Rebel basketball, UNLV

Las Vegas local and 1990 National Champion, Moses Scurry hung out in studio with Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo.

Moses along with Runnin’ Rebel greats Anderson Hunt and Larry Johnson will be appearing at Downtown Summerlin for the first annual “Tip Off Tailgate.” The event is hosted by Chet. There’s a scheduled Q&A, pictures, autographs and tons of basketball related activities. It all begins at 2:00pm.

Moses talked about the championship year, his love for Vegas and his belief that UNLV coach, Marvin Menzies will turn the Runnin’ Rebel basketball program around. Check out our interview.

