Chet’s Randoms for 3/17/17

March 17, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts for you…

The first script for “E.T.” was a horror movie.  Steven Spielberg decided he liked it better as a family movie . . . and that horror script was rewritten to become “Poltergeist”.

Forever 21 was founded by a Korean couple in Los Angeles in 1984, selling clothing designs that were similar to ones that were popular in South Korea at the time.

We all currently have hemorrhoids . . . they’re just not inflamed.

Oxford University in England is older than the Aztec society.  Oxford became a university in 1249 . . . the Aztecs originated in 1325.

The most common street name in the U.S. is . . . Second Street.  The theory is that a town will name its first street either First Street OR Main Street, but they pretty much always go with Second Street after that.

