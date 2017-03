Recently a close P1 contacted the show, asking for some marriage advice… There is a new employee at her husbands work that is newly divorced. Which normally isn’t a problem… but, this new coworker has been asking our P1’s husband to come over to fix things around her house! We asked our P1’s to decide if this is innocent? Or if the coworker is hitting on our P1’s husband!

Find out the verdict, Below!