Spence’s Challenge: Friday, March 17, 2017

Spence’s Challenge is easy! All you have to do is read up and correctly answer 5 trivia questions on the top headlines in today’s latest pop culture news. If you tie than Spence, you’ll win $423, but if beat him, we’ll give you $1,423! Practice, Play Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- After breaking up with the Patriots’ Julian Edelman, supermodel Adriana Lima is dating another athlete, Matt Harvey. What team does he play for? A: NEW YORK METS
- Shemar Moore is returning in his role as Morgan in the season finale of which show? A: CRIMINAL MINDS
- Twelve-seed Middle Tennessee State got the first upset of March Madness with a win over what five seed? A: MINNESOTA
- A teenager found a 7.44 carat diamond in a state park… in which state? A: ARKANSAS
- Who’s hearing it from the inter webs after having his wife’s makeup artist sit on his lap in a Facebook Live video? A: RUSSEL WILSON