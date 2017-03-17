Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, March 17, 2017

March 17, 2017 8:53 AM By Spence
Spence’s Challenge is easy! All you have to do is read up and correctly answer 5 trivia questions on the top headlines in today’s latest pop culture news. If you tie than Spence, you’ll win $423, but if beat him, we’ll give you $1,423! Practice, Play Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. After breaking up with the Patriots’ Julian Edelman, supermodel Adriana Lima is dating another athlete, Matt Harvey. What team does he play for?    A: NEW YORK METS
  2. Shemar Moore is returning in his role as Morgan in the season finale of which show?    A: CRIMINAL MINDS
  3. Twelve-seed Middle Tennessee State got the first upset of March Madness with a win over what five seed?      A: MINNESOTA
  4. A teenager found a 7.44 carat diamond in a state park… in which state?      A: ARKANSAS
  5. Who’s hearing it from the inter webs after having his wife’s makeup artist sit on his lap in a Facebook Live video?    A: RUSSEL WILSON
