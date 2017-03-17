The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 3/17/17

You might remember a viral photo the circled the internet in 2005 of a little girl being saved and hugging a military man in a uniform. The man in that photo is Mike Maroney, and he’s an Air Force veteran who suffers from PTSD. Since Maroney rescued LaShay Brown and her family almost twelve years ago, he’s been deployed twice and carried that photo with him everywhere he went. Through social media, the two have been reunited and Maroney says that she saved him more than he saved her… Now, both LaShay and Maroney talk every week and she’s taking him to the school ball! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

