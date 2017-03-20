Calvin Harris Shares How He Made ‘Slide’ with Frank Ocean and Migos

By Annie Reuter

Calvin Harris is giving fans an exclusive look into his new single “Slide” featuring Frank Ocean and Migos. On Sunday (March 19), the Scottish DJ shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the song on Twitter.

In the two-minute clip, Harris visually explains how he put down the beat of each instrument separately before Ocean and Migos entered on vocals. Harris played every instrument on the track including piano, guitar, and keyboard. Watch his recreation of the song below.

In February, Harris promised fans that he will be releasing, “More joyful music in 2017. I feel like it’s missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it !!!!”

He added that this year his plan is to continue “making music to make your soul happy!”

