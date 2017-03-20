Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chance the Rapper Soundtracks New Tequila Ad

March 20, 2017 10:38 AM
By Amanda Wicks

Chance the Rapper lends two verses to a new commercial for 1800 Tequila.

The rapper teamed up with Octave Minds to contribute music for the brand’s latest ad, titled “Hands.” The commercial follows a man who spends his days practicing in a boxing ring and his nights playing piano at a fine jazz establishment.

Chance’s meter mirrors that split. “One foot in the door, one foot in the grave/ One stepped on the floor, two stepped out the way/ Two glares up at one, what y’all wanna say?/ One stares back at two, two is unafraid,” he raps, reflecting the jazz piano’s staccato rhythm before he explodes into a cadence that mirrors the punches the man throws.

It’s not the first time Chance’s music has backed a commercial. He worked with Nike on an ad that ran during the 2016 Olympics, and he also appeared in commercials for Kit Kat and Apple Music.

