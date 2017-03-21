Lorde Promises ‘Beautiful Insane Moments’ on ‘Melodrama’

By Annie Reuter

Lorde is readying the release of her forthcoming album Melodrama, which is scheduled to drop June 16, and she continues to hint at what her fans have to look forward to. “There’s so much cool stuff coming,” she wrote on Twitter.

Related: Lorde Talks ‘Melodrama’: ‘Breakups are Complex’

The singer shared additional information on the upcoming release late Monday night (March 20).

“This next song is like my favourite thing i’ve ever done it truly sounds like nothing i’ve heard in the best way,” she tweeted. Later, she adds, “all these beautiful insane moments AH you’re gonna die.”

In an interview with Radio.com, Lorde discussed some of the new music, including a song called “Liability” which she released earlier this month.

“‘Liability’ is a funny one,” Lorde tells Radio.com in an exclusive interview. “It felt so amazing, writing it. It really felt like… it was so cathartic, like, ‘This is somewhere that we haven’t been.’ To me, it’s so quintessentially what I think of when I think of melodrama, just wallowing in this feeling. ‘No one could have ever felt the way I’m feeling right now.’ It’s very indicative of the theme of the record. But I think everyone has those moments of feeling like, ‘Have I just punished everyone around me?’ or, ‘Am I just a massive tax [on everyone]?” It felt nice to get it out.”

@lorde and the music... this next song is like my favourite thing i've ever done it truly sounds like nothing i've heard in the best way —

Lorde (@lorde) March 21, 2017