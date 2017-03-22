Is Bebe Rexha Collaborating with Louis Tomlinson?

By Hayden Wright

Part two of Bebe Rexha’s debut studio album All Your Fault is set for release next month, and it will include some collaborations. During an appearance on Culinary Kitchen, Rexha dropped a hint about one duet that will make waves on Twitter: a collaboration with a big-name [former] boy-bander. Is it Louis Tomlinson of One Direction? We’ll get to that in a minute. First, here’s what she told the program:

“I’m releasing the second part in April and I have some really cool features and exciting things happening,” she said while making pasta. “A new song that I just finished with a very big… somebody really big from a boy band.not..It’s a really massive record. We just finished it and it’s about to come out in a month or so.”

Anyway, back to Louis. Some social media sleuths discovered that Rexha recently followed Tomlinson on Twitter and Instagram. It might be a red herring, but the timing certainly checks out. Louis has launched his own solo career with help from collaborators like Steve Aoki, so perhaps a duet is in the cards.