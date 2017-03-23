Amber Rose: ‘I Really Don’t Want to Have Casual Sex’

By Rahul Lal

Amber Rose has recently changed her status to “single” and has been starting to test the waters again. On her Play.it podcast, Loveline with Amber Rose, Loveline, co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue suggested in the past that she try a dating site which is tailored for celebrities. This week, she discussed her experience with the site and some of the men she met there.

“It was literally 25 guys, at least,” Amber said. “I’m just talking to them through the app and, nothing serious, but just ‘Hey, how are you?’ I went out on a date and it was really nice and it was cool. I want to go on a lot of dates, I want to weigh out my options. The guy was really really nice and he was really cool and he was super handsome. It was cool. Maybe I’ll see him again, maybe I won’t, I don’t know.”

Amber isn’t in the mindstate to go chasing for a relationship at the moment but instead is looking for companionship and to have some fun as well. But there’s one thing that — somewhat surprisingly — she’s not looking for. “I really just don’t want to have sex right now,” she admitted. “I don’t know why I’m just not inspired. I need to feel love, I need to feel the passion. It needs to be like we’re going somewhere with this but I really don’t want to have casual sex. I’m not really into it, maybe I want to get fingered every now and then but like, as far as full-on sex, I don’t really want it.”

She continued: “I don’t like to have a lot of sex unless I’m in a relationship,” she continued. “I’m just that type of girl. So, going out on dates is cool but if it’s not there, the super intense chemistry and passion, I don’t know. If it’s not there, it’s not there. I don’t really force it. That’s just how it is.”

“Society kind of shames you if you’re single,” she said. “They’re like ‘What’s wrong with you, why are you single, why can’t you keep a man?’ It’s just not my vibe, bro. People have this vibe about me that they think I have orgies and literally have all kinds of crazy sex parties and take shots, light them on fire, but I’m really not a big drinker, I don’t do drugs, nothing.”

Listen to the full episode below.