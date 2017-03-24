J. Cole Announces HBO Special ‘4 Your Eyez Only’

By Amanda Wicks

J. Cole’s partnership with HBO continues this year with a new documentary, J. Cole: 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film. It marks the second special he’s made for the premium cable channel.

Co-directed by Cole and Scott Lazer, the film intersperses tracks from Cole’s latest album 4 Your Eyez Only with stories emerging out of Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina, his father’s hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, as well as Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Atlanta, Georgia and Ferguson, Missouri (via EW).

Like J. Cole Forest Hills Drive: Homecoming, the first special Cole released on HBO in 2016, his new documentary special will provide greater context about the places, faces and issues that fed into his fourth album 4 Your Eyez Only. “So many of us are hurting and we’re confused and we’re angry,” a woman interviewed for the special tells cameras.

4 Your Eyez Only premieres April 15th at 10:00 pm ET.