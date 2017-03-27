Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Sports Insider Calls the show from Arizona with LV Raider Exclusive!

March 27, 2017 8:50 AM By Chet Buchanan
Today is the day! The NFL owners are meeting in Arizona to hold an approval vote on relocating the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas. This is HUGE! Thankfully, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo has exclusive inside access to the vote, with FOX 5’s sports insider Kevin Bolinger on the gorund in Arizona, he calls in the show with all the details…

Kevin Bolinger is a sports broadcaster who has won three Emmy awards for his work. Bolinger has not only been to major sporting events from the Olympics, Superbowl, NASCAR, and World Series.

Find out what elusive information Kevin told us below! 
