Never let anything stand in your way… Matias Ferreira is a 28 years old veteran who lost both his legs from an explosion in Afghanistan in 2011. Matias, who has been discharged since, wanted to get back into the marine mindset, and decided he wanted to be a cop… He wasn’t sure if police academy would let him try out, and he only had one request… not to be treated any differently… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

