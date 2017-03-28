Chet’s Randoms for 3/28/17

Here are some random facts for you..

Female cockroaches can reproduce on their own if no male cockroaches are around.

Mosquitoes are the deadliest animal on the planet. They kill around one million people per year by spreading malaria and other diseases.

When Guns N’ Roses was trying to figure out a name for the band in 1985, one of their options was “AIDS.”

It’s estimated there are about three million ships wrecked and sitting at the bottom of the world’s oceans . . . and they’re worth billions of dollars between their artifacts and treasure.

North Korean women have to get one of 18 different hairstyles that have been approved by the government . . . men have to choose one of 10.