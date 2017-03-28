WELCOME LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL votes 31-1 to approve move to Vegas!!! Read More

Join Us at Tivoli Village for 98.5 KLUC’s Bunny Trail!

March 28, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC Bunny Trail, bunny trail, easter, events, family

98.5 KLUC’s Bunny Trail Easter Egg Hunt & Family Festival
FREE ADMISSION!

Saturday, March 8th, 2016

Tivoli Village (located at 440 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145)
Registration starts at 9 a.m. (Egg hunts are filled on a first come first serve basis)

Egg hunts will be conducted in three different age categories with multiple rounds per category:
1-3
4-6
7-10
Egg Hunt Times are as follows:
10:40am – Ages 1-3
11:00am – Ages 4-6
11:20am – Ages 7-10
11:40am – Ages 1-3
12:00pm – Ages 4-6
12:20pm – Ages 7-10
12:40pm – Ages 1-3
1:00pm – Ages 4-6
1:20pm – Ages 7-10
1:40pm – Ages 1-3
2:00pm – Ages 4-6
2:20pm – Ages 7-10

Join us for lots of fun Easter activities!

Enjoy breakfast or lunch at any of the restaurants or cafes, walk and enjoy a beautiful day in a fantastic setting.

Share your pictures with us using #KLUCBunnyTrail.

Please bring your own bag or basket to collect candy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live