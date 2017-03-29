WELCOME LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, NFL votes 31-1 to approve move to Vegas!!! Read More

Chet’s Randoms for 3/28/17

March 29, 2017 10:00 AM By Davey The ShowKiller
Here are some random facts for you…

The first submarine used in a war was called the Turtle, and it was used by the Americans against the British in 1775 during the Revolutionary War.

The reason we capitalize the letter “I” is because writers in the 13th and 14th centuries thought the lowercase “i” looked too weak for what it represented.

People in Costa Rica are only allowed to drive six days a week, to cut down on traffic and pollution.  The last digit of your license plate number dictates what day you’re not allowed on the road.

It’s illegal to own a pet hamster in Hawaii.  The climate is too good for hamsters . . . so if a few ever escaped, they could start wild colonies that would devastate Hawaii’s native crops.

Singapore has the highest percentage of millionaires of any country.  One out of every SIX households has a net worth over $1 million.

