Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Finally, after a week long vacation, Spence’s Challenge is back!! Spence went for his 14th win in a row today racking up the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to a grand total of $448.00! You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and additional $1000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- What supermodel, and former Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend, is pregnant with her second child… just seven moths after having her first? A: BAR RAFAELI
- Nicole Kidman’s bruises she got while filming “Dirty Little Lies” really disturbed her husband. What’s his name? A: KEITH URBAN
- Who, in their soon to be released memoir, said the first time they met Tiny Fey they, “fell in love?” A: ALEC BALDWIN
- TLC is bringing back the show that used to star Paige Davis, who is now on the RC Willey commercials. Which show? A: TRADING SPACES
- Which Olympic Gold Medalist has signed on to participate in Shark Week this is summer? A: MICHAEL PHELPS