Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

March 29, 2017 8:51 AM By Spence
Finally, after a week long vacation, Spence’s Challenge is back!! Spence went for his 14th win in a row today racking up the Terrible Herbst Jackpot to a grand total of $448.00! You can win all of that money if you tie Spence, and additional $1000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. What supermodel, and former Leonardo DiCaprio girlfriend, is pregnant with her second child… just seven moths after having her first?     A: BAR RAFAELI
  2. Nicole Kidman’s bruises she got while filming “Dirty Little Lies” really disturbed her husband. What’s his name?   A: KEITH URBAN 
  3. Who, in their soon to be released memoir, said the first time they met Tiny Fey they, “fell in love?”    A: ALEC BALDWIN
  4. TLC is bringing back the show that used to star Paige Davis, who is now on the RC Willey commercials. Which show?     A: TRADING SPACES 
  5. Which Olympic Gold Medalist has signed on to participate in Shark Week this is summer?     A: MICHAEL PHELPS
